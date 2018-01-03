IRGC accuses former official of organizing protests

2018-01-03 19:08 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari has said that a former official was behind the recent political unrests in the country, local media reported.

Jafari did not name the official but said that the recent protests were staged after a website affiliated with the former official called on people to join the demonstrations.

The commander further added that the officials are currently probing into the issue.

Over the past week, some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities, including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices, but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

The government officials have urged people to refrain from participating in the illegal protests.

Over the recent months, former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad had criticized the government and judiciary officials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news