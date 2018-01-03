China raises snowstorm alert level

China's national observatory Wednesday updated its alert for snow to the second-highest level, as heavy snow is expected to continue in central, northern and eastern regions Wednesday and Thursday, Xinhua reported.

The National Meteorological Center (NMC) raised alert to orange at 6 p.m., following a yellow alert issued earlier the day. China has a four-tier warning system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Parts of Anhui, Henan, Hubei, Jiangsu, Shaanxi, Shandong and Shanxi can expect up to 30 cm of snow, the NMC said.