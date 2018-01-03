Iranian judiciary denies reports on detaining European citizen

2018-01-03 23:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend

A judiciary official in the western province of Loreestan has denied an earlier report suggesting that a European citizen was arrested during the recent unrests in the province.

Ali Sabzevari, the head of public relations office at the provincial judiciary office of Lorestan, has said that the detained individual is originally from Borujerd County residing in a European country, Mehr news agency reported.

Sabzevari added that security officers arrested the detainee as he was capturing video footage of protests in the county.

Hamidreza Abolhassani, head of Borujerd's judiciary, earlier said that a European citizen was arrested in anti-government protests in the county.

"A European citizen was arrested in Borujerd county ... The person had been trained by European intelligence services and was leading the rioters"

Iran saw turmoil and political unrests over the past week which took the lives of at least 22 individuals including security forces.

The unrest began after some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities, including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices, but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news