Trump breaks with Bannon, says former aide 'lost his mind'

2018-01-04 04:20 | www.trend.az | 1

President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon as having “lost his mind” in the fallout over damaging comments Bannon made about Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. in excerpts from a new book, Reuters reported.

Trump, who had continued to speak privately with Bannon after firing him in August, essentially cut ties with Bannon at least for now in a blistering statement issued after Bannon’s comments came to light.

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind,” Trump said.