OPEC agreement may not extend to oil exports

2018-01-04 08:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Replacing the OPEC agreement on reduction of oil production with an agreement on reduction of oil exports has many theoretical obstacles to implementation, Oleg Yegorov, chief researcher with the Institute of Economics of Kazakhstan, an expert on energy issues, told Trend.

"What can the oil producing countries do with the oil surplus that they have? It is impossible to store oil for a long period. Moreover, OPEC countries are interested in returning those spheres of influence that they had before, and exporting crude is an integral part of this process," Yegorov said.