TAP ahead of schedule on grading in Greece, Albania

2018-01-04 09:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The consortium for construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is ahead of the schedule on clearing the pipeline’s route in Greece and Albania, said a message from TAP AG consortium.

“We’re hitting the ground running in 2018 – ahead of schedule on clearing and grading in Greece and Albania with 683 kilometers of land prepared for TAP pipeline,” said the message.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.