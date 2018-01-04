More Kazakh stores to appear in Russia

2018-01-04

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Kazakh groceries are planned to be opened in Tyumen, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk regions of Russia, the Kazakh embassy in Russia reported.

"Presently, there are two stores of Kazakh food products in Omsk, their number is planned to be increased to 50. Next are the nearby major Russian cities -Tyumen, Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk. The organizers intend to create a whole food network, the main feature of which will be natural, environmentally friendly food products manufactured in Kazakhstan, " the embassy said.