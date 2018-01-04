Georgia among world’s 22 most compelling destinations in 2018

New Year is the best time for starting to plan trips for the rest of a year.

Offering all the necessary data you need to plan your trip, Bloomberg has placed Georgia among the 22 destinations "that will be especially hot this year”, Agenda reports.

Influences from times under the Persian Empire and the Soviet Union have left distinct marks on the country’s culture, most notably in its vegetarian-friendly cuisine, such as the cheese-filled khachapuri pie”, the article says.

Giving the brief historic overview about Georgia and its capital Tbilisi, the article says "it's no surprise then that its resilient spirit and creative energy have earned the city comparisons to Berlin in the mid-aughts, before it was widely known as an edgy nightlife capital”.