Uzbekistan to create National Anti-Doping Agency

2018-01-04 09:40 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4
By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:
National Anti-Doping Agency will be established in Uzbekistan in accordance with the presidential decree.
The agency is entrusted with the task of introducing and implementing a specialized Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS) of the World Anti-Doping Agency in the country.
"Through this system, it will be possible to effectively organize the activities of the Agency and the anti-doping system, as well as to use the information of the world database, to generate accurate information about the passage of doping testing by athletes in competitive and out-of-competition periods," the presidential press service said.