Oil prices hit fresh highs as market tightens

2018-01-04 09:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Prices were also buoyed by Asia’s stock markets, which flirted with 10-year highs on Thursday amid strong data from leading economies including the United States, Japan and Germany, Reuters reports.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $62.10 a barrel at 0445 GMT, up 47 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their last close. They hit $62.14 shortly before, the highest level since May 2015.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 - the international benchmark for oil prices - were at $68.13 a barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.4 percent, after hitting a May-2015 high of $68.16 shortly before.

Beyond a brief intraday spike in May, 2015, these were the highest crude price levels since December, 2014, at the start of the oil price downturn.

Freezing weather in the United States has also spurred short-term demand, especially for heating oil.

“The market is clearly getting more bullish on oil as inventory levels get closer to the five-year average. Geopolitical uncertainty in Iran, OPEC’s third largest producer, is also helping to support the price as citizens are again protesting the government,” said by William O‘Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia’ Rivkin Securities.