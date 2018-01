Composition of Turkey’s Cabinet of Ministers may change

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Changes in the composition of Turkey’s Cabinet of Ministers are possible in the coming months, the country’s media reported Jan. 4.

As expected, heads of several ministries may change, the report said.

On July 19, 2017, Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim announced the composition of the new Cabinet.