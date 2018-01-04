Kyrgyz Ambassador in Qatar meets with Speaker of Advisory Council of Qatar

2018-01-04 10:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic in the State of Qatar Mr. Nuran Niyazaliev met with Speaker of Advisory Council of the State of Qatar, Kabar with reference to the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Qatar reported.

During the meeting, Ambassador Nuran Niyazaliev conveyed a congratulatory message from H.E. Mr. Dastanbek Dzhumabekov, Toraga of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, to H.E. Mr. Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Mahmud, the newly elected Speaker of the Majilis Al-Shura (Parliament) of the State of Qatar. The message notes importance of joint development of interparliamentary cooperation, which will contribute to strengthening friendly relations between the two countries. Ambassador Nuran Niyazaliev informed the Speaker of the Qatari Parliament on activities of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic as well as the current level and prospects for cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the State of Qatar in the political, trade, economic and cultural spheres.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news