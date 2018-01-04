“BHOS is the best way to success,” says Jale Akhmedova who earned 700 points

– Jale, you can be proud of the best result you achieved at the entrance exams. Please tell about yourself.

– I was born on July 10, 2000, in the Akhsu region. In 2006, I entered the secondary school №5 in Khirdalan town. I studied well and had good grades in all subjects. In 2017, I graduated from the school with the certificate with honors.

– What achievement you are most proud of so far?

– There many things in my life I can be proud of. In general, the year of 2017 has been very interesting and successful for me. Although I earned 695 points during the first round of the entrance exams in May, I decided to work even harder instead of being upset and disappointed. Then, in summer, I managed to earn 700 points and became a Presidential Scholar. I am most proud of this achievement.

– How did it happened that you selected BHOS?

– Of course, after the exams I started looking for a higher educational institution where I could receive good education in my chosen field of study. Then I learned that BHOS is the only place where I could get everything I needed including study in English, dual diploma, participation in internship and opportunities for employment after graduation. So, it did not take long for me to make a decision. Now I am a member of the Higher School family. I believe, it is good that I selected BHOS on my way to future success.

– Your achievements have proved that you can achieve your goals. Please tell, what is necessary for a student to succeed?