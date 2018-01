TANAP completed by over 80%, minister says

2018-01-04 10:27 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Construction of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) has been completed by over 80 percent, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak said, the country’s media reported Jan. 4.

The minister said the work is going ahead of schedule.