Kazakhstan removes over 10,000 vessels from state registration

2018-01-04 11:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan's transport committee under the ministry for investments and development has excluded certain vessels (Self-propelled small-sized vessels weighing up to 200 kg, as well as sports vessels, with length less than 9 meters, without engines, registered in 2014) from its registry list.