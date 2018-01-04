State expenditures on healthcare in Uzbekistan to grow

2018-01-04

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 4

By Mamed Dashdamirov – Trend:

In 2018, the volume of state expenditures on healthcare in Uzbekistan will grow by 35.2 percent compared to 2017 and reach 9.562 trillion soums, Minister of Healthcare Alisher Shadmanov said in a report published on the website of the Uzbek Healthcare Ministry Jan. 4.

He said that it is planned to allocate 803.6 billion soums from the state budget for construction, reconstruction and equipping of 290 medical facilities within the Investment Program for 2018. This is while 552.6 billion soums were allocated for 181 medical facilities in 2017.

In particular, it is planned to allocate 31.8 billion soums for the Tashkent Pediatric Medical Institute, its Nukus branch, as well as the Andijan and Bukhara state medical institutes.