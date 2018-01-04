Azerbaijan’s Central Bank raises about 10B manats at auctions in 2017

2018-01-04 11:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) raised 9.98 billion manats from banks at deposit auctions in 2017, the CBA said Jan. 4.

The demand from banks amounted to 25.56 billion manats, which exceeded the supply by nearly 2.6 times.

The interest rate on deposit transactions concluded within the framework of the auctions was 10.01-14.87 percent during the year. The average annual interest rate on deposit transactions was 12.22 percent.