Plane lifted from Sydney river after crash killed British CEO

2018-01-04 11:58 | www.trend.az | 0

Australian investigators and police hoisted the wreckage of a seaplane from the Sydney river where it sank after crashing on New Year’s Eve, killing six people, including the chief executive of British catering company Compass Group Plc., Reuters reports.

Richard Cousins, 58, his two sons, his fiance and her daughter and the pilot were killed when the plane hit the water shortly after takeoff on Sunday.

The family were on a short tourist flight, operated by Sydney Seaplanes, from a waterfront restaurant on the Hawkesbury River, north of Sydney, to Rose Bay in the city’s east.

A preliminary report into the crash was expected in about 30 days, with a final report taking up to 12 months, according to Australian Transport Safety Bureau executive director Nat Nagy.

“We are reasonably confident that we will be able to do a thorough examination of the key components of the aircraft, to understand whether they were operating correctly at the time,” Nagy told reporters.

Police divers wrapped slings around the fuselage and a barge fitted with a small crane slowly lifted the wreck, upside down and without wings, from about 13 meters of water near Cowan, 40 km (25 miles) north of Sydney.