Uzbekistan to study Azerbaijan's experience in applying e-visa system

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The government of Uzbekistan is working on the issue of introducing electronic entry visas (E-Visa) and will study the experience of Azerbaijan for the implementation of the system.

Today, the system of e- visas already functions in many countries. In particular, it has proved itself well in Azerbaijan and Georgia, thus their experience will be studied when implementing this technology in Uzbekistan, the State Committee on Tourism told the Uzbek media outlets.

The procedure will allow tourists to avoid queues at the embassy, and submit all documents online. In this case, travelers will not need to pass an interview with the consul.