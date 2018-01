Armenia shows most negative indicators on unemployment and migration

Armenia has recorded the most negative indicators for unemployment and migration compared to Georgia and the EAEC.

Armenian Parliamentary Vice Speaker Mikael Melkumyan made the remark when talking to local media. He was commenting whether this could lead to a social explosion and the growth of protest moods that could break out into the streets, further worsening of the social and economic situation in the country.