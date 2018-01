Uzbekistan offers to open new flights to Tajikistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways, the flag carried of Uzbekistan, has offered to open new flights connecting the cities of Samarkand and Bukhara with the capital of Tajikistan - Dushanbe, Tajik media reported.

A source in the Tajik government reported that the proposal of the Uzbek side is being studied, and in the near future the Tajik side will make a decision on this issue.