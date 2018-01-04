France to invest more in Iran’s health sector

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

The Iranian administration has authorized a project for producing blood bags in Iran by French investment.

According to a report released by the Islamic Republic’s ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, French Macopharma, one of the leaders in establishing infusion, transfusion and biotherapy systems, will invest $8.892 million in the project, in cooperation with an Iranian private company.

Last year, Ali Akbar Pourfathollah, the head of the Iran Blood Transfusion Organization, said that Iran plans to join the countries producing blood bags in cooperation three foreign companies.

The French company, with a 50-percent share in production of blood bags, has agreed to produce six million blood bags, according to Pourfathollah.

The Iranian industry ministry’s data unveils that Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI) has ratified the investment increase for the project by Macopharma Fardavar (join company) in September.