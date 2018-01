Turkmen leader appoints deputy chairman of Turkmengaz

2018-01-04 12:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree to appoint Batir Amanov the Deputy Chairman of the State Concern Turkmengaz.