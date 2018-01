Legal entities to pay monthly land tax in Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 4

By Mamed Dashdamirov – Trend:

Starting from Jan. 1, 2018, legal entities in Uzbekistan will pay land tax monthly in equal portions, the country’s State Tax Committee told Trend Jan. 4.

Before 2018, the land tax was paid quarterly in equal portions in Uzbekistan.