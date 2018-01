Ban on houses construction introduced in Turkey

2018-01-04 12:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced a ban on construction of new houses with more than three storeys in the Duzce province in the north-west of the country, the Turkish media reported Jan. 4.

This decision is related to the fact that the Duzce province is located in the seismic zone.