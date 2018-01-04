Mongolia delays launch of $500-million airport until 2019

Mongolia has delayed until 2019 the completion of a long-awaited $500-million airport project, originally expected this year, the transport minister said, a setback in efforts to diversify a mining-dependent economy, Reuters reports.

To reduce its dependence on commodities such as coal and copper, Mongolia has ambitions to become an air freight hub for northern Asia and wants to develop tourism.

But the new airport is unlikely to open this year as originally scheduled, Roads and Transportation Minister Jadamba Bat-Erdene said, as Mongolia negotiates a management contract with Japanese investors.

“The airport was expected to be operational this year, but plans are for it to be operational within the next year, due to management issues,” he said on the ministry’s official website.

“It is planned to set up a joint management team headed by Japan,” he said in the statement, without elaborating.

The new airport is intended to replace the Chinggis Khan (Genghis Khan) International Airport, and take the name of the country’s 13th-century ruler, regarded as a national symbol.

Mongolia will be able to receive 3 million passengers a year by 2024 at the new airport, about 50 km (31 miles) from Ulaanbaatar, the capital. Its predecessor, a one-way runway built near a mountain range, is prone to disruptions and flight cancellations.