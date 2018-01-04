Changes possible in Turkey’s Cabinet of Ministers: deputy PM

2018-01-04 13:25 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Changes in the composition of Turkey’s Cabinet of Ministers are not ruled out, Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag said, the Turkish media reported Jan. 4.

At the same time, he stressed that any changes in the composition of the Cabinet will not affect the government’s plans aimed at the future of the country.

Akdag also said that early parliamentary election is not expected in Turkey.

On July 19, 2017, Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim announced the composition of the new Cabinet.