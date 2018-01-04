Kyrgyz traffic police gets new uniform

2018-01-04 13:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Employees of the traffic police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic began working in a new uniform, Kabar reports.

In this regard, an action was launched throughout the country to inform citizens about the updated uniform of the traffic police, the aim of which is to familiarize the road users with the principles of the traffic police’s work.

"In the course of this campaign, employees conduct preventive activities and warn drivers about compliance with traffic rules," said spokesman of the traffic police Mederbek Shabdanov said.