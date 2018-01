Azerbaijani manat up by nearly 4% against US dollar

2018-01-04 13:50 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency, the manat, against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan increased by 0.0706 manats (3.9871 percent) in 2017.

Accordingly, the average rate was 1.7205 manats per one US dollar at the end of 2017.