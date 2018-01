US interfering in Turkey’s internal affairs: foreign ministry

2018-01-04 13:54 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The US is grossly interfering in Turkey’s internal affairs, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued in response to a trial in the US on the case of Hakan Atilla, former deputy CEO of Turkey’s Halkbank.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the accusations against Atilla have no legal basis.