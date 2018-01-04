Tajikistan ranked 7th place in the top 20 adventure travel destinations of the world

2018-01-04 14:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Tajikistan ranked 7th place among top 20 adventure travel destinations in the rating of the International organization “British Backpacker Society”. NIAT “Khovar” has been reported by the Committee on Tourism Development of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The top 5 includes Pakistan, Russia, India, Turkey and Kyrgyzstan. During its 4-5 years of travel, the team of British Backpacker Society has traveled to more than 80 destinations.

It should be noted by the constructive and consistent efforts of the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon the attention of the international community to the tourism resources of Tajikistan is increasing and the image of the country as a peaceful state and having rich tourism resources becomes even more stable.

“In the first days of the Year of the Tourism and Folk Crafts Development, announced by the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the inclusion of Tajikistan in the British Backpacker Society’s top 20 adventure travel destinations testifies of the development of tourism in our country”, – reported by the Committee on Tourism Development.

The team at the British Backpacker Society will continue its journey and travel more destinations. They will compile a new list of top adventure travel destinations of the world in 2018.