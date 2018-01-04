Plan of events on next anniversary of Black January tragedy approved in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.4

Trend:

The head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration has issued an Order on approval of the plan of events on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of January 20 tragedy.

The Order envisages holding events, conferences, meetings, delivering lectures, covering these events in media, spreading materials about the bloody 20 January in the leading mass media of the world, TV channels and internet.

Under the plan of events, to draw the attention of the world community to the bloody January tragedy, events will be held by Azerbaijan's embassies, diplomatic missions and Azerbaijani communities abroad to bring the truth about the 20 January to the world nations.

Humanitarian aid will be rendered to the families of the 20 January victims, redevelopment works will be carried out around the Alley of Martyrs, a special lesson will be given at all educational institutions, and the country's major religious confessions will hold special religious ceremonies dedicated to the victims.

Furthermore, a visit will be organized to the Alley of Martyrs. The victims will be commemorated by a minute of silence, the ships, cars and trains will sound horns at 12.00 on January 20.

The state flags of Azerbaijan will be lowered in the country that day as a sign of mourning.

