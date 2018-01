Armenian MP admits socio-economic situation in country extremely difficult

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The socio-economic situation in Armenia is extremely difficult, Armenian parliamentarian Naira Zohrabyan told the Armenian media outlets.

She said that the growth of prices for essential products continues to soar.