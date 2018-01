South Africa train crash: Four dead in truck collision

A passenger train has caught fire in South Africa after colliding with a truck, killing four people and injuring 40, rescue workers have said, BBC reports.

Video footage showed a fire blazing through at least one carriage, near an overturned truck and car.

Evacuated passengers were seen standing on the roadside with luggage.