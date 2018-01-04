Over 610 km of welding complete for TAP

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

As many as 612 kilometers of welding is complete for the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, TAP AG consortium said in a message.

“This happens above ground, then every weld is x-ray and ultrasound tested, grit blasted and covered in a protective coating before being lowered in,” said the message.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.