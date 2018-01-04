Record number of Georgian wines exported in 2017

Georgia exported 76.7 million bottles of wine to 53 countries in 2017 – a record number of wine in the past 30 years, announces the Georgian National Wine Agency, Agenda reports.

Last year Georgia generated about $170 million from the sale of wine abroad.

Revenue increased by 49 percent from 2016, while the volume of exports increased by 54 percent, said the Georgian National Wine Agency.

The top five countries that imported Georgian wine in 2017 were:

Russia – 47,778,920 bottles

Ukraine – 8,502,554 bottles

China – 7,585,407 bottles

Kazakhstan – 3,322,867 bottles

Poland – 2,676,440 bottles

Year-on-year exports of Georgian wine increased to:

France- 178 percent (99,796 bottles)

Israel – 150 percent (213,074 bottles)

Mongolia – 82 percent (168,162 bottles)

Russia – 76 percent (47,778,920 bottles)

Azerbaijan – 75 percent (141,294 bottles)

Belarus – 56 percent (1,827,130 bottles)

United States – 56 percent ((457,920 bottles)

Ukraine – 46 percent (8,502,554 bottles)

China – 43 percent (7,585,407 bottles)

Latvia – 20 percent (1,505,138 bottles)