First stage of developing anti-malware program completed in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) under Special Communication and Information Security State Agency of Azerbaijan’s Special State Protection Service has completed the first stage of developing Multifunctional Analysis Program (MAP), a source in the CERT told Trend Jan. 4.

The program has been in development since 2015.