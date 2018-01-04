SOCAR to expand filling stations’ network in Romania

2018-01-04 17:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR plans to increase the number of its gas filling stations in Romania, Romanian media reported Jan.4.

Reportedly, the new 38th gas filling station under the brand name of SOCAR will be opened in Romania’s Satu Mare city.

“SOCAR has already submitted the necessary documents to Satu Mare City Hall. It is planned to build the filling station on the way out of the city towards Petea. SOCAR has already purchased a land plot covering an area of 5,400 square meters. The filling station will have three MPD pumps. It is also planned to have a fast food restaurant, a parking lot and a consumer goods store there,” said the report.