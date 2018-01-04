Trump attacks Democrats over voter fraud panel, urges voter ID rules

U.S. President Donald Trump pushed for stricter voter identification rules on Thursday and accused Democratic-led states of failing to cooperate with a presidential election fraud commission that he disbanded this week, Reuters reports.

In a pair of posts on Twitter, the Republican president reiterated his allegations, without offering any evidence, that there was voter fraud in the November 2016 presidential election.

Trump won the White House through the state-by-state Electoral College system but lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Most state officials who oversee elections, including Republicans and Democrats, as well as election law experts say voter fraud is rare in the United States.

On Wednesday, the White House said in a statement it was shutting down the bipartisan panel that Trump established in May to look into allegations of fraud in the 2016 contest, saying many states had refused to provide data.

Trump had now asked the Department of Homeland Security to investigate and decide what action was needed, the White House said.

The panel was headed by Vice President Mike Pence, along with Kris Kobach, who as Kansas Secretary of State runs elections in that state and who has long urged new voting restrictions.