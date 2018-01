Azerbaijan Railways transports over 16,000 passengers during holidays

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

During holidays (from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4), 16,404 passengers were transported by trains running between Baku and Tbilisi and within Azerbaijan, Sevinj Gadirova, head of public relations department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told Trend Jan. 4.