Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund reveals volume of issued loans

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

In December 2017, agent banks of Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund CJSC issued 500 loans worth over 36.6 million manats, said a message posted on the fund’s website.

In November, 315 loans worth more than 25 million manats were issued via the fund. A total of 3,295 mortgage loans worth more than 240 million manats were issued via the fund in 2017.