Cost of fuel in Armenia grows significantly

Jan. 4

The year 2018 started in Armenia with the rise in price of gasoline, diesel fuel and gas at filling stations.

The price of 'Regular' gasoline grew by about 5 percent compared to the end of 2017 and by 10 percent compared to the beginning of December 2017. At the beginning of December 2017, gasoline cost 390 drams ($0.80), at the end of December 2017 it cost 410 drams ($0.84), and starting from Jan. 1 it costs 430 drams ($0.89).