Uzbekistan introduces new Сommodity Nomenclature for Foreign Economic Activity

2018-01-04 20:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan introduced the renewed Commodity Nomenclature for Foreign Economic Activity on Jan. 1.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev earlier signed the Decree on Introduction of the 2017 Commodity Nomenclature for Foreign Economic Activity.