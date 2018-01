Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund accepting claims of DemirBank creditors

2018-01-04 20:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) is accepting the claims of creditors of DemirBank OJSC, which has been declared bankrupt.

Creditors can submit their claims to ADIF within 60 days, said the Fund in a message Jan. 4.