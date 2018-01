Blast reported in Kabul

Initial reports indicate that an explosion has occurred in Banaee area in Kabul’s PD9, Tolo News reports.

Eyewitnesses say it was a suicide bombing. Police officials have not commented on the incident so far.

The explosion occurred at around 8:30pm Kabul time. Earlier in the day, a demonstration was launched by locals in the area.