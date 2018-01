Game of Thrones will return in 2019

The epic fantasy series Game of Thrones will return for its six-episode, eighth and final season in 2019, HBO reports.

David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik will be the directors for the new season. Writers for the new season are David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill.