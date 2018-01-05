Dow Jones closes above 25,000 for the first time

The Dow Jones industrial average broke above 25,000 for the first time on Thursday, tying the fastest 1,000-point move in its history, following the release of stronger-than-expected jobs data, CNBC reports.

The 30-stock index climbed 152.45 points to 25,075.13, with General Electric, DowDuPont and IBM rising about 2 percent.



"The Dow hitting 25,000 was a pretty wild idea even a year ago. And while its symbolically important, the real story is never just a number. It's the underlying strength that is pushing markets this high," said Steve Claussen, vice president of trader strategy at E-Trade.