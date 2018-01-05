South Africa train crash kills at least 18

A passenger train has caught fire in South Africa after colliding with a truck, killing at least 18 people and injuring 268, rescue workers say, BBC reports.

Some of the bodies are "burnt beyond recognition", Free State Health Department spokesman Mondli Mvambi told South African news site Times Live.

Video footage showed a fire blazing through at least one carriage, near a crushed car and an overturned truck.

Evacuated passengers were seen standing on the roadside with luggage.

The collision occurred near Kroonstad city in Free State province, after the truck failed to stop at a crossing, a passenger told local media.