Plane lands without landing gear in US

2018-01-05 06:03 | www.trend.az | 1

No injuries are reported after a plane performed a landing without its landing gear at Charleston's Yeager Airport, WOWK TV reports.

According to a release from the airport at approximately 5:05 p.m., a twin engine Piper Aztec aircraft, Tail Number, performed a landing without landing gear after reporting an engine failure.

The pilot was the only soul onboard.

No injuries have been reported. The aircraft is currently disabled on the runway.