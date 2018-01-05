Bulgaria expects tourist flow with Azerbaijan to rise: consul (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Trend’s interview with Head of Consular Section of Bulgarian Embassy in Azerbaijan Kiril Apostolov

Question: How do you assess the current level of relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in the sphere of tourism? What is the level of tourist flow from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria and vice versa?

Answer: The Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria constantly works for promotion of best practices in our bilateral relations in the sphere of tourism. Considering the upcoming direct flight, we expect the rise in the tourist flow between our two countries and we are working hard to meet its possible requirements. We already have the consent by the Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism, which will provide in 2018 several possibilities for visits in the Republic of Bulgaria of journalist and members of Azerbaijani tourist agencies, who could get acquainted with the tourist potential of our country. Also, we encourage the participation of representatives of both countries in tourist exhibitions, held in Bulgaria and in Azerbaijan, who could promote the rich culture and history of our two countries.

Q.: Which requirements does the embassy put forward for visa applications through tourism agencies? How does the Bulgarian embassy in Azerbaijan ensure confidentiality of personal data of tourists applying for visa?

A.: In November 2017, members of the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria held a meeting with representatives of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AZTA). At the meeting we stated that each Azerbaijani tourist agency, which would like to apply for accreditation with the Bulgarian Embassy, should present to us its application and necessary documents. Those documents will be forwarded to the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for approval and if they are approved, the tourist agency will receive an accreditation by the Bulgarian Embassy in Baku. Regarding the confidentiality of personal data of tourists applying for visa, the Embassy of Bulgaria follows strict procedures, envisaged by both our national and EU legislation.

Q.: As is known, Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways will start direct flights on Baku-Sofia route from January 2018. Which visa procedures will be needed for Azerbaijani citizens wishing to travel to Bulgaria?

A.: Since January 1, 2007 the Republic of Bulgaria has been applying the European Union’s Common Visa Policy, subject to the terms of the Accession Treaty. Currently, the Republic of Bulgaria issues only national visas which do not give their holders the right to enter the Schengen area.

However, according to a decision of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria, by the date of Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen area, our country will unilaterally apply a visa free system for holders of valid Schengen visas. They will have the right to enter and reside in the Republic of Bulgaria for a period of no more than three months in any six-month period from the date of the first entry, without needing to have a Bulgarian short-stay visa.

Our country also applies a visa free system for holders of valid visas and residence permits issued by Romania, Cyprus and Croatia for a stay of up to 90 days. They will have the right to enter and stay in the Republic of Bulgaria for a period of no more than 90 days in any 180-day period, without the need to have a Bulgarian short-stay visa.

A foreigner may enter the Republic of Bulgaria if he/she is a holder of a regular foreign travel document or another equivalent document as well as a visa if required.

The travel document shall meet the following requirements: